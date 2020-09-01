UFC Unfiltered: Marlon Moraes

The former bantamweight title challenger gives his take on why Aljamain Sterling should be the next title challenger, how he's prepared for opponent Cory Sandhagen, who he thinks would win should Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou rematch, and chats about how he and his family survived their experience with Covid-19.

Jim and Matt close out the show making their picks for the main card of UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen, Matt sings the world famous Barboza song and Jim hurts Matts feelings when he admits to missing in-studio snacks more than missing being in-studio with Matt.

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com