UFC Unfiltered: Marlon "Chito" Vera and Matt Brown

First, Jim and Matt are joined by Marlon Vera from his very cold Las Vegas hotel room. "Chito" shares why he chooses to hunt his own elk meat, how his father used to mess with him on their family farm, and his motivation to avenge a 2016 loss against Davey Grant this Saturday at UFC on ESPN: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige.

Then Matt Brown calls in ahead of his fight against Dhiego Lima to discuss how challenging it is to coach prospective UFC fighters, reminisce about his mentality heading into opposing gyms (including Serra’s gym back in the day), and why his past accolades mean little to him today.

The guys also break down all of Saturday night’s fights, make their picks, share fashion tips (well, Jim makes fun of Matt’s fashion) and tease their upcoming in-person reunion! Finally, Jim and Matt close the show by revealing their plans to appear on UFC's Watch Party for UFC 264, headlined by the trilogy match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.