UFC Unfiltered: Marcin Tybura, Jordan Leavitt and former Bachelor Nick Viall

It's Matt's birthday and Jim may have forgotten? Either way the guys hang out with two fighters, a reality television star and they have a birthday blast on the 500th episode of UFC Unfiltered!

In advance of his fight this Saturday, Jordan Leavitt makes his UFC Unfiltered debut to kick off the show. After him and Jim discuss their favorite Stephen King novels, Jordan explains how an aggressive Muay Thai teammate made him give Brazillian Jiu Jitsu a try, reacts to the criticism he faced when he celebrated after knocking out his opponent in his previous fight, and lets Matt know that the Mormon community is okay with him using medical marijuana.

Then, Marcin Tybura joins the show ahead of his co-main event bout against Walt Harris this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai. He shares how growing up on a farm helped prepare him to be a fighter, why he believes Jon Jones will not be as successful at heavyweight as he was at light heavyweight, and who he's rooting for in the main event of his card this Saturday between fellow heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai.

Former Bachelor star and podcaster Nick Viall is the last guest to join today's show. He gets real about the good and bad aspects of being the Bachelor, shares what it's like to act as himself in other shows, and goes into what life lessons he helps listeners with on his podcast.

To close the show, Matt reminds Jim that it's his birthday, and they both make predictions for this Saturday's main and co-main event.

