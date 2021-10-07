UFC Unfiltered: Mackenzie Dern and Sabina Mazo

Jim and Matt look ahead to the action at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez -- with the help of two main card fighters -- on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, they're joined by Sabina Mazo ahead of her fight against Mariya Agapova this Saturday. After she clarifies that she did not, in fact, ever walk on stilts, she discusses how her goals shifted from medical school to MMA, and what life was like in Medellin, Colombia before moving to California.

Then, Jim begs Matt to watch Squid Game on Netflix and they both make picks for UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez.

After that, one half of the main event on this Saturday's card, Mackenzie Dern, joins the show. She shares how head coach Jason Parillo's coaching style allows her to showcase both her improved striking and elite BJJ, how her mentality has matured throughout her UFC tenure, and why she's as confident as ever that she will be fighting for the UFC strawweight title soon.

Jim and Matt close the show with a recap of all the action from Tuesday's episode of Dana White's Contender Series.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram