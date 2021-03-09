UFC Unfiltered: Leon Edwards & UFC 259 Recap

Jim and Matt break down all the action from UFC 259 on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Leon Edwards joins the show ahead of his main event fight this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad. He delves into the struggles of his experience during the pandemic that has led to four fight cancellations, explains his reasoning for picking Jake Paul over Ben Askren in their upcoming boxing match, and makes his case for being the next title contender with a decisive win over Belal Muhammad this weekend.

MORE UFC VEGAS 21: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise

Then, Jim and Matt give their complete breakdown of everything that happened at UFC 259. After giving props to prelim fighters like Kennedy Nzechukwu and Sean Brady, the guys share what they noticed from the main card, including Islam Makhachev's dominant performance over Drew Dober and Jan Blachowicz's defense of the Light Heavyweight belt against Israel Adesanya.

Matt closes the show with an announcement about his career and his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling's controversial win over Petr Yan.

Check Out The Previous Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

Got a minute, give UFC Unfiltered a review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Follow the UFC @UFC on Instagram

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com