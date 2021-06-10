UFC Unfiltered: Leon Edwards, Hakeem Dawodu & Megan Olivi

Megan Olivi joins Jim and Matt on today's special UFC 263 episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Megan discusses her time with Leon Edwards while making the latest episode of the UFC's newest podcast, Becoming A Fighter (available right here on the UFC Unfiltered feed).

Then, Leon joins the show ahead of his five round bout against Nate Diaz this Saturday at UFC 263. He talks about what has inspired him to share his inspiring life story on Becoming A Fighter, reveals his take on a potential boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul, and discusses why being in a five round fight with Diaz plays to his advantage.

Then, after Matt struggles to tell Jim and Megan about his favorite moments from the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, Hakeem Dawodu calls in. He opens up about losing a close friend to addiction and his own past substance abuse issues, how learning Tae Kwon Do as his first martial art has shaped his career, and why he believes he deserves a top-10 opponent if he can hand Movsar Evloev his first defeat this Saturday at UFC 263.

Jim, Matt, and Megan close out the show with their picks for UFC 263, including the highly anticipated headline bout between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

