UFC Unfiltered: Lauren Murphy, Frank Camacho, and actor Aleks Paunovic

Jim and Matt are already excited for UFC 263 this Saturday -- hear why on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Matt breaks down the final seconds of Jairzinho Rozenstruik's first round finish of Augusto Sakai in this weekend's main event. They also go over what Marcin Tybura did so well in his win against Walt Harris in the co-main event.

Frank Camacho then makes his first appearance on UFC Unfiltered. He shares what inspired his 24-hour walk-a-thon to raise money for Guam's homeless population, how he went from an avid golfer to a professional fighter, and how he feels about everyone saying his upcoming bout against Matt Frevola at UFC 263 is a Fight of the Night contender.

Then, actor and pal of the show Aleks Paunovic joins the show. He talks about which fights at UFC 263 he is most looking forward to, offers tips to Matt on what it's like to work as a voiceover and motion-capture actor, and gives his honest critique of Sunday's bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

Lauren Murphy closes the show ahead of her title-eliminator bout against Joanne Calderwood at UFC 263. Besides being relieved to learn she can curse on the show, she goes over how her ground game has evolved over time as new BJJ techniques have become more commonplace, and how her son's stance on his mom being a professional fighter has evolved over time. Lauren’s husband and dogs make their UFC Unfiltered debut!

Matt closes out the show by demanding Jim gets rid of his new handlebar mustache!

