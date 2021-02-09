Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Light Heavyweight Khalil Rountree And MLB Pitcher Michael Lorenzen.
Feb. 9, 2021
Listen To UFC Unfiltered: Khalil Rountree & Michael Lorenzen
Jim and Matt have a lot to unpack after Cory Sandhagen's flying knee knockout of Frankie Edgar and Alexander Volkov's TKO victory over Alistair Overeem on Saturday!
First, Jim and Matt are joined by MLB pitcher Michael Lorenzen. He shares why Conor McGregor was such an inspiration to him when he began his baseball career, talks about bench clearing fights on the ballfield, which of his Cincinnati Reds teammates is the most willing to get into a fight, and what parallels he sees between baseball players and MMA fighters during competition. We learn that Jim played baseball as a kid, and wasn’t very good. Matt compares him to Chicken Little and the guys have a few laughs!
Then, light heavyweight Khalil Rountree drops by to discuss his search for a new fight camp, his past life as a musician before picking up MMA, and what drew him back to the sport after nearly retiring last year.
Jim and Matt close out the show with their highlights from UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov, including a special technique breakdown from Matt of Molly McCann's near-armlock against Lara Procopio and how Cory Sandhagen setup the flying knee that knocked out Frankie Edgar.