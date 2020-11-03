 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered: Kevin Holland & Michael Chandler

Listen to the latest UFC Unfiltered podcast.
Nov. 3, 2020

Jim and Matt welcome UFC newcomer Michael Chandler and recap the final fight in Anderson Silva's legendary career against Uriah Hall on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jim and Matt are joined by Kevin Holland fresh off his first-round submission win against Charlie Ontiveros. He shares what happened between him and Israel Adesanya after his victory and how he's been able to fight four times in 2020... so far. 

Then, after Jim and Matt go over their picks for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva, Michael Chandler joins UFC Unfiltered for the first time. He details how his move to the UFC happened, who he thinks makes sense for a first opponent, and what his top tips are for workout recovery and nutrition.

Jim and Matt close the show with their picks for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva.

Listen to the whole show here:

