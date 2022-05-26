UFC Unfiltered: Kevin Holland, Katlyn Chookagian, and co-host Bobby Kelly
Jim and guest co-host Bobby Kelly interview Kevin Holland and Katlyn Chookagian on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!
First, Jim and Bobby reminisce about the first UFC event they attended together and discuss the upcoming UFC 276 card headlined by the UFC Middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.
Then, Kevin Holland calls in ahead of his bout against Tim Means on June 18th at UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Emmett. He offers more details about him rescuing a driver from an overturned tractor-trailer earlier this month, reveals what it will take to get him to buy a virtual reality headset, and bonds with Bobby about how Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu helps their kids.
After that, Katlyn Chookagian joins the show after her win against Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic. She reveals whether she was confident she earned the win against Ribas as the judges' scorecards were read, offers her opinion on open scoring in the UFC, and shares how she goes through training camp with really long nails.