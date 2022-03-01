 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Kennedy Nzechukwu & Jalin Turner

Listen To The Latest Episode Of The UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Kennedy Nzechukwu & Jalin Turner
Mar. 1, 2022

Listen To The Latest Episode Of The UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Kennedy Nzechukwu & Jalin Turner

On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered, Jim and Matt recap Saturday's Fight Night, and are joined by two fighters on the UFC 272 undercard, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Jalin Turner! 

First, Kennedy Nzechukwu calls in to discuss growing up in Nigeria with a large family, adjusting to life and culture in the United States, and his journey to becoming an MMA fighter.

Then, after Jim and Matt recap Makhachev vs Green and Cirkunov vs Turman, UFC lightweight Jalin Turner joins the guys during a haircut! Jalin talks about pre-fight rituals, what his sparring prep has been like for his upcoming fight, and how he got his nickname, "The Tarantula."

Jim and Matt close out the show talking about Joanna Jedrzejczyk's comments about Colby Covington, and which TV series Jim needs to watch next.

Order UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal For Any Device

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

:
Official artwork for main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022
Announcements

Public Events Schedule | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

UFC Is Back In The Fight Capital Of Las Vegas For UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal. Don't Miss A Single Event!

 

More
Countdown

UFC 272 Countdown | Full Episode

FC 272 Countdown previews one of the biggest grudge matches of all time, as Colby Covington battles former friend and teammate, Jorge Masvidal, in an epic welterweight bout.

Watch the Video
Fight Coverage

Stephen A. Smith Speaks To Masvidal & Covington | UFC…

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal joins Stephen A’s World to discuss how their friendship turned sour then exchange some trash talk ahead of their main event fight.

Watch the Video
: