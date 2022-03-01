UFC Unfiltered: Kennedy Nzechukwu & Jalin Turner

On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered, Jim and Matt recap Saturday's Fight Night, and are joined by two fighters on the UFC 272 undercard, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Jalin Turner!

First, Kennedy Nzechukwu calls in to discuss growing up in Nigeria with a large family, adjusting to life and culture in the United States, and his journey to becoming an MMA fighter.

Then, after Jim and Matt recap Makhachev vs Green and Cirkunov vs Turman, UFC lightweight Jalin Turner joins the guys during a haircut! Jalin talks about pre-fight rituals, what his sparring prep has been like for his upcoming fight, and how he got his nickname, "The Tarantula."

Jim and Matt close out the show talking about Joanna Jedrzejczyk's comments about Colby Covington, and which TV series Jim needs to watch next.

Order UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal For Any Device

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram