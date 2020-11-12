UFC Unfiltered: Kay Hansen & Eryk Anders

Jim and Matt are joined by Kay Hansen and Eryk Anders before this Saturday's epic card featuring former UFC lightweight champ Rafael Dos Anjos and Paul Felder!

First, Kay Hansen joins the show to discuss how she overcame her tough relationship with her parents, why hands are so difficult to draw, and why she turned down her shot at an Ivy-league school to pursue MMA.

Then, after Jim and Matt recap last night's Dana White Contender Series, Eryk Anders stops by to share how he sneaked into Croatia, his review of the food on Fight Island, and his favorite old movies to watch.

Jim and Matt close the show with picks for UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Dos Anjos.

