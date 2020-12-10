UFC Unfiltered: Junior Dos Santos, Kevin Holland & Scott Adkins

Jim and Matt have a packed show ahead of UFC 256 this Saturday night!

First, actor Scott Adkins stops by to discuss what it's like to work with UFC fighters in movies, his (and Matt's) must-watch classic martial arts action movies, and what his new movie Max Cloud is about.

Then, Kevin Holland joins the show to share more on his feud with Marvin Vettori, how he picked up on chess in prison, and how he feels heading into his bout against Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza this Saturday.

Junior Dos Santos also calls in to discuss how he feels fighting for as long as he has, and why he shouldn't be overlooked by Cyril Gane this weekend.

Jim and Matt close out the show making their picks for UFC 256.

Listen To The Whole Episode:

