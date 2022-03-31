UFC Unfiltered: Julianna Peña and Kelvin Gastelum

Then, Kelvin Gastelum joins the show ahead of his bout against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 273 on April 9th. Before he gives Matt his take on Moon Knight, the new Marvel Comic Universe series, Kelvin opens up about taking the fight against Du Plessis after his original opponent for UFC 273 dropped out due to visa issues, and shares that he may move down to Welterweight before the end of the year.

After Matt tells Jim about his upcoming plans to show the NYPD Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu techniques, UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña joins the show. She shares how it felt to have coaches doubt her abilities leading up to her match with Amanda Nunes, opens up about how her life has changed since becoming a champion, and reveals what it was like to be a coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Nunes.

Athlete Profiles: Julianna Peña | Amanda Nunes

