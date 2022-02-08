UFC Unfiltered: Julian Erosa & "Letterkenny" Star Andrew Herr

Host of the podcast Fitz Nation and UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald joins Jim as guest co-host on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jim and Brendan are joined by Julian Erosa fresh off his "Fight of the Night" winning performance against Steven Peterson on Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland. He shares how close he came to giving up on mixed martial arts and pursuing a career as a math teacher, why he always fights with a goal to earn performance bonuses, and what changes he's made in his training camp that have contributed to his recent success.

Then, star of the show "Letterkenny" Andrew Herr calls in. He shares who his favorite fighters were while growing up watching the UFC with his brothers, details the similarities between hockey fans and UFC fans, and reveals he briefly considered pursuing a career in MMA before his parents intervened.

