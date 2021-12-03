UFC Unfiltered: Jose Aldo, Rob Font, and guest co-host John Gooden

UFC commentator John Gooden fills in as guest co-host for today's preview of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo!

First, Jim and John discuss the longevity of Jose Aldo career and how recent advances in technology have allowed fighters to remain competitive later into their careers.

Then, Rob Font calls in to share why he thinks Aldo will look to take him to the ground at some point during the fight, how he feels heading into his second straight main event, and what it was like to be exonerated of wrongdoing by USADA after initially testing positive for a banned substance.

Next, Jose Aldo calls in ahead of year another UFC headlining bout. After John and Jose talk some soccer, he details how training with the Brazilian Navy revitalized his camp and how he's managed to remain an elite competitor after nearly two decades of professional competition.

Finally, Matt Serra checks in with the guys to rant about Kevin Smith's latest adaptation of the He-Man series.

