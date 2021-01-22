 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Jessica Eye & Brendan Fizgerald

Listen to the latest UFC Unfiltered podcast featuring flyweight Jessica Eye and commentator Brandan Fitzgerald.
Jan. 22, 2021

Listen to the latest UFC Unfiltered podcast featuring flyweight Jessica Eye and commentator Brandan Fitzgerald.

That’s not Matt Serra with Jim Norton… Comedian Bobby Kelly is back again to co-host today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

After Jim and Bobby trade stories about Andrew "Dice" Clay, Jessica Eye calls in from Fight Island.

How To Watch UFC 257 | See The Full Fight Card

She chats about her UFC 257 opponent Joanne Calderwood and their history, how her diet and gallbladder were impacting her weight cuts and overall health for years, and the amazing first-class flight out to Abu Dhabi.

Then, UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald calls in to talk fights. The guys chat about UFC 257, UFC news, upcoming fights and fights they would love to see the matchmakers make!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com

 

Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
Jessica Eye
Podcast
UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 – Ready For War
Fight Coverage

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 – Ready For War

The rematch goes down January 23, 2021

Watch the Video
Highlights

Top Finishes: Conor McGregor

Get Primed For The Return Of 'The Notorious' With Some Of His Best Handiwork 

Watch the Video
Athletes

Every Dustin Poirier Finish In The UFC

A Look At The Greatest Hits From "The Diamond"

Watch the Video