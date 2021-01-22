UFC Unfiltered: Jessica Eye & Brendan Fizgerald

That’s not Matt Serra with Jim Norton… Comedian Bobby Kelly is back again to co-host today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

After Jim and Bobby trade stories about Andrew "Dice" Clay, Jessica Eye calls in from Fight Island.

UFC 257

She chats about her UFC 257 opponent Joanne Calderwood and their history, how her diet and gallbladder were impacting her weight cuts and overall health for years, and the amazing first-class flight out to Abu Dhabi.

Then, UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald calls in to talk fights. The guys chat about UFC 257, UFC news, upcoming fights and fights they would love to see the matchmakers make!

