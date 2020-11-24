UFC Unfiltered: Jens Pulver & Sayif Saud

The first ever UFC lightweight champion, Jens Pulver, joins Matt as co-host on a special episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Matt and Jens trade stories from back in the day, including how it felt to fight after 9/11.

Then, coach Sayif Saud of Fortis MMA joins Matt and Jens on the show. He shares why he's able to be so intense with the fighters he coaches in their corner during fights, why fighting can be a career but is really an opportunity, and how he built Fortis MMA over the course of several years.

Finally, Jens and Matt close the show trading more stories from back in the day, and Jens offers Matt his biggest secret to his Twitch channel. They also discuss the results of UFC 255 on Saturday, including Deiveson Figueiredo's dominant performance against Alex Perez to retain the Flyweight belt.

