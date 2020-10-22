UFC Unfiltered: Jared Cannonier, Tai Tuivasa & Co-Host Din Thomas

Coach and former UFC welterweight Din Thomas joins Jim and Matt for a special pre-UFC 254 episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jared Cannonier joins the show ahead of his co-main event bout against Robert Whittaker. He shares how his military service shaped his views of Mixed Martial Arts, how his spiritual journey has evolved over time, and what new skills he plans to display against Whittaker this Saturday.

Then, after Jim, Matt and Din discuss the latest rumor that Jose Aldo will be facing Marlon "Chito" Vera at UFC 255 in November, Tai Tuivasa calls into the show. He shares how his year off has been spent rethinking his approach to fighting, and how happy he'll be to drink from a boot if he wins against Stefan Struve on Saturday.

Jim, Matt, and Din close out the show by making their UFC 254 picks, and Jim reveals to Matt and Din what day of the week it is (seriously, this happened)!

