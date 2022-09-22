UFC Unfiltered | Jamahal Hill, Light Heavyweight Title Picture & DWCS Recap

 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered: Jamahal Hill, Light Heavyweight Title Picture And Dana White's Contender Series Recap:

Jim and Matt speak with UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill and recap Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series card on today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered.

Just over a month removed from knocking out Thiago Santos in impressive fashion, Jamahal enjoys a smoke session with Matt while chopping it up with the guys about what he wants next from his career.

As Jamahal discusses how he’s improved from his lone loss to Paul Craig, Jim and Matt ask the fast-rising contender what he thinks about current light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka and how the two would match up in a fight.

Matt and Jim cap the show with their thoughts on 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. and the four additional fighters who earned UFC contracts.

