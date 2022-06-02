UFC Unfiltered: Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Michael Trizano, and UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik Preview

 Skip to main content
Jun. 2, 2022

Jim and Matt talk with Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Michael Trizano, and preview UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jairzinho Rozenstruik calls in ahead of his main event bout against Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik. After Matt and Jairzinho debate whether Doctor Strange or Top Gun is the better movie, Jairzinho opens up about how his fight against Curtis Blaydes impacted his approach to training, and offers his thoughts on the potential return of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Then, after Matt tells Jim about his time in a karaoke bus with Michael Bisping and Julianna Peña last week, Michael Trizano makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. He shares how training at Tiger Schulmann growing up prepared him for a career in mixed martial arts, discusses some of his favorite moments from the Rocky movie franchise, and opens up about handling his nerves during his UFC debut at the finale of season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Jim and Matt close the show by sharing their thoughts on the rumored bout between Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane, and making predictions for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik, including the co-main event between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev.

: