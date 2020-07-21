 Skip to main content
Athletes

UFC Unfiltered: Jack Hermansson & Steve-O

Listen to the latest UFC Unfiltered podcast.
Jul. 21, 2020

The one and only Steve-O joins Matt and Jim for their first episode together since Matt's trip to Fight Island!

After Matt berates Jim for not watching the new episode of Lookin' FWD to a Fight, Steve-O hops on the call from his podcast van in Tommy Lee's driveway. He recaps how Jon Jones ripped a part of his ear off, and shares an exclusive update on his next project. 

Then, "The Joker" Jack Hermansson calls in to discuss the various sounds he heard during his heel-hook finish of Kelvin Gastelum on Saturday, and Steve-O asks him about his path to the middleweight belt.  

Finally, the guys close the show discussing the dominant performance Deiveson Figueiredo had against Joseph Benavidez for the flyweight belt and more stories from Matt from his trip to Fight Island.

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
Announcements

ABU DHABI TO HOST HISTORIC “UFC FIGHT ISLAND”

UFC Partners with DCT Abu Dhabi to Bring Much-Anticipated Series of Events to the UAE Capital

More
Athletes

UFC 250 scorecard

Find out who were the big winners of UFC 250

More
Fight Coverage

Fight by Fight: June 13 Edition

Dive deep into June 13's UFC Fight Night card with this edition of Fight by Fight

More