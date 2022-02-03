UFC Unfiltered: Jack Hermansson & Sean Strickland

Jim and Matt are joined by both headliners of this weekend's UFC Fight Night on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jack Hermansson joins the show ahead of his bout against Sean Strickland this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He shares why it's been frustrating when others refer to his wrestling exhibition with Khamzat Chimaev as a 'grappling' match, what happened when he ran into Strickland recently, and how a win this weekend would factor into the middleweight title contention conversation.

Don't Miss Any Of The Action This Weekend

Then, after Matt tells a story about an awkward encounter he had at the doctor's office, Strickland joins the show. He shares why he seeks out sparring sessions with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, why him and fellow UFC middleweight Kevin Holland nearly fought, and why he believes Jared Cannonier should be the next title challenger if he can defeat Derek Brunson at UFC 271.

Jim and Matt close the show with their picks and analysis of the main event of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland.

