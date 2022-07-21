UFC Unfiltered: Jack Hermansson & Molly McCann

First, Molly McCann joins the show ahead of her bout against Hannah Goldy this Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. She discusses her fondness for orange soda, how she and UFC Lightweight Paddy Pimblett became inseparable (before he crashes the interview), and how her family supported her after she opened up to them about her sexual orientation.
Then, Jack Hermansson calls in ahead of his bout against Chris Curtis at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall. He discusses how it feels to finally have a fight in front of a live crowd again, his experience training with UFC Welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, and why he accepted the fight against Curtis after Darren Till backed out of their fight due to injury.
Jim and Matt close the show with predictions for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall, including the main event between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall and the UFC Lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt.
Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall, Live From The O2 Arena In London on Saturday, July 23. Prelims Begin at 12pm ET/9am PT. Main Card Kicks Off At 3pm ET/12pm PT.