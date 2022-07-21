UFC Unfiltered: Jack Hermansson & Molly McCann

Jim and Matt talk with Jack Hermansson and Molly McCann, and preview UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Molly McCann joins the show ahead of her bout against Hannah Goldy this Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. She discusses her fondness for orange soda, how she and UFC Lightweight Paddy Pimblett became inseparable (before he crashes the interview), and how her family supported her after she opened up to them about her sexual orientation.

Order UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Then, Jack Hermansson calls in ahead of his bout against Chris Curtis at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall. He discusses how it feels to finally have a fight in front of a live crowd again, his experience training with UFC Welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, and why he accepted the fight against Curtis after Darren Till backed out of their fight due to injury.

Jim and Matt close the show with predictions for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall, including the main event between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall and the UFC Lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram