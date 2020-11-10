 Skip to main content
Athletes

UFC Unfiltered: Jack Hermansson & Brendan Allen

Listen to the latest UFC Unfiltered podcast.
Nov. 10, 2020

We have some breaking news on this episode of UFC Unfiltered!

Brendan Allen joins Jim and Matt to discuss his last-minute bout against Sean Strickland on Saturday's UFC Fight Night headlined by Rafael Dos Anjos and Paul Felder. He also discusses how he's managed to be so successful at such a young age, and what his other career would have been if he didn't fight for the UFC. 

Then, Jack Hermansson calls in to the show. He discusses how he feels about facing Kevin Holland as a replacement for Darren Till in December, Paulo Costa's reasoning for not performing against Israel Adesanya, and why he chooses to rock climb in his spare time. 

Jim and Matt close out the show going over their picks for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira.

Listen to the show here:

