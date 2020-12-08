UFC Unfiltered: Jacare Souza, Cub Swanson & TJ Lavin

Jim finally hops on the VR bandwagon after today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

After Jim shows Matt his new virtual reality gadget, Cub Swanson joins the show from his stationary bike as he gets a workout in ahead of his bout against Daniel Pineda this Saturday at UFC 256. He shares how he reacted when he found out he and his wife were having twins, and what it says about a fighter when they overtrain or under-train.

After Jim and Matt recap Marvin Vettori's win over Jack Hermansson on Saturday, TJ Lavin joins the show to share how he and his team at The Challenge taped a season of the show in Iceland during a pandemic, and which UFC fighters he goes biking with.

Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza closes the show sharing details on his new BJJ gym in Florida, how he feels doing an interview without a translator, and how he feels heading into his main event fight against Kevin Holland on Saturday.

