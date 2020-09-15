UFC Unfiltered: Gerald Meerschaert & Kevin Croom

Jim and Matt break down all the action from UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

After Jim gets Matt in trouble with his wife, Kevin Croom calls in fresh off his upset submission victory over Roosevelt Roberts. He shares what it feels like to finally make it to the UFC after 13 years as a professional fighter, and the secret to his standing guillotine that earned him the fastest submission at lightweight for a fighter making their UFC debut.

Gerald Meerschaert calls in after Jim and Matt recap the razor-close main event bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill. He's pumped to end the hype train behind Khamzat Chimaev, and shares his take on Ed Herman's apparent fake groin shot.

Jim and Matt close out the show recapping the rest of the action at UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill and discuss what they are going to do to each other when the quarantine is lifted and they get to see each other for the first time in months!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com