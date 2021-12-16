UFC Unfiltered: Gerald Meerschaert And Sijara Eubanks

Jim and Matt are joined by two fighters on the last card of the year: UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus!

First, Sijara Eubanks makes her UFC Unfiltered debut ahead of her bout against Melissa Gatto on Saturday night. After her and Jim question why they're both obsessed with 90 Day Fiancé, she breaks down how training with the likes of Frankie Edgar and coach Mark Henry is so beneficial to her game, and what her hometown friends thought of her deciding to pursue a career in mixed martial arts.

Then, after Jim and Matt make their pick for the main event on Saturday between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus, Gerald Meerschaert calls in ahead of his bout against Dustin Stoltzfus. Besides him and Matt discussing the different implementations of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu during self-defense scenarios, he details how he plans to teach Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at his new martial arts academy and explains why Stoltzfus' two-fight losing skid makes him a more dangerous opponent.

Jim and Matt close the show with more fight picks for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram