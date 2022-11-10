 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring UFC Bantamweight Frankie Edgar and James Krause
UFC Unfiltered | Frankie Edgar, UFC Vegas 64 Recap, And UFC 281 Preview With James Krause

UFC Bantamweight Frankie Edgar
Nov. 10, 2022

UFC Unfiltered: Frankie Edgar, UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos recap, UFC 281 preview w/ guest co-host James Krause:

UFC fighter-turned-trainer James Krause fills in for Jim Norton as a special guest co-host alongside Matt Serra for today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered!

Matt and James kick off the show by interviewing former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar ahead of the final fight of his career on this Saturday’s UFC 281 pay-per-view card.

Order UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Today!

After explaining why he feels thankful to be able to go out on his own terms at 41 years old, Frankie talks about where coaching, acting and stand-up comedy fit into his immediate post-retirement plans.

After recapping last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos card, Matt and James take a sneak peek UFC 281 — where they dish out differing opinions on some of the evenly matched fights at the top of this Saturday’s pay-per-view card.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order now!

 

