UFC Unfiltered | Frankie Edgar, UFC Vegas 64 Recap, And UFC 281 Preview With James Krause

UFC fighter-turned-trainer James Krause fills in for Jim Norton as a special guest co-host alongside Matt Serra for today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered!

Matt and James kick off the show by interviewing former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar ahead of the final fight of his career on this Saturday’s UFC 281 pay-per-view card.

Order UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Today!

After explaining why he feels thankful to be able to go out on his own terms at 41 years old, Frankie talks about where coaching, acting and stand-up comedy fit into his immediate post-retirement plans.

After recapping last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos card, Matt and James take a sneak peek UFC 281 — where they dish out differing opinions on some of the evenly matched fights at the top of this Saturday’s pay-per-view card.