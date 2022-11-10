UFC Unfiltered | Frankie Edgar, UFC Vegas 64 Recap, And UFC 281 Preview With James Krause

After explaining why he feels thankful to be able to go out on his own terms at 41 years old, Frankie talks about where coaching, acting and stand-up comedy fit into his immediate post-retirement plans.
After recapping last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos card, Matt and James take a sneak peek UFC 281 — where they dish out differing opinions on some of the evenly matched fights at the top of this Saturday’s pay-per-view card.
Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered
Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!
Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram
Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram
Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram
Don't miss a moment of UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order now!
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
:
Special Feature
Best Of Hasbulla
Fan favorite Hasbulla has swept the MMA community by storm, teaming up with some of the sports biggest names like Khabib and Alexander Volkanovski to deliver memorable moments.