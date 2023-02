The group chats about their favorite fights coming up on the UFC’s 2023 calendar, and then the Schmo plays matchmaker for the UFC’s biggest stars.

As the topic shifts to the UFC’s heavyweight division, Matt explains why he feels very strongly about Jon Jones’ ability to dominate Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut at UFC 285.

The guys talk through the welterweight title picture and discuss how so much hinges on whether Khamzat Chimaev decides to go up to middleweight or stay at 170 pounds.