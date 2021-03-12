 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered: Eryk Anders & Darren Stewart

Mar. 12, 2021

Listen to the latest UFC Unfiltered podcast featuring UFC Fight Night: Edwards Vs Muhammad Middleweights Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart

Both fighters opening the main card of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad join Jim and Matt on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Eryk Anders joins the show and shares how his recent eye operation was like a scene out of Clockwork Orange, opens up about his fascination with Genghis Khan, and discusses why he thinks Henry Cejudo would be a great coach after training with him. 

Anders' opponent on Saturday, Darren Stewart, joins Jim and Matt next. After Matt tattles on Jim for making fun of Stewart's history as a contemporary dancer, he shares how difficult grappling was for him at the beginning of his MMA career and why he was so comfortable trash talking with Kevin Holland during their fight. 

UFC Unfiltered
Podcast
UFC Vegas 21
