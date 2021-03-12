UFC Unfiltered: Eryk Anders & Darren Stewart

Both fighters opening the main card of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad join Jim and Matt on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Eryk Anders joins the show and shares how his recent eye operation was like a scene out of Clockwork Orange, opens up about his fascination with Genghis Khan, and discusses why he thinks Henry Cejudo would be a great coach after training with him.

Anders' opponent on Saturday, Darren Stewart, joins Jim and Matt next. After Matt tattles on Jim for making fun of Stewart's history as a contemporary dancer, he shares how difficult grappling was for him at the beginning of his MMA career and why he was so comfortable trash talking with Kevin Holland during their fight.

Listen To The Previous Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring Leon Edwards

Got a minute? Give us a review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Follow the UFC @UFC on Instagram

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com