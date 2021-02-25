UFC Unfiltered: Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Montana De La Rosa, and Co-host Comedian Ronny Cheing

Stand-up comedian and Daily Show Correspondent Ronny Chieng joins Jim and Matt on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

Jim, Matt, and Ronny kick off the show discussing how Ronny first got into UFC and his recent obsession with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Then, Jairzinho Rozenstruik joins the show ahead of his main event bout against Ciryl Gane this Saturday. He makes Matt very happy by professing his love for The Simpsons and video games, shares how Jon Jones moving to Heavyweight is added motivation for him, and details his experiences assembling his team of coaches and managers.

Montana De La Rosa also calls in ahead of her bout against Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane. She geeks out with Matt about the show Peaky Blinders, reveals what it's like to have a husband who is also an MMA fighter, talks about how she got into fighting at an early age and about the special bond she has with her younger daughter.

Jim, Matt, and Ronny close out the show with their pick for this Saturday's Heavyweight clash between Rozenstruik and Gane.

