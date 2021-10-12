 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Chael Sonnen & Randy Brown

The Baddest Man Out Of West Lynn, Oregon, And The Co-Main Event Winner From UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez, Join Jim And Matt On Today's Show!
Oct. 12, 2021

The baddest man out of West Lynn, Oregon, and the co-main event winner from UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez, join Jim and Matt on today's show!

Chael Sonnen is the first guest to call in. He offers his analysis of Marina Rodriguez's main event victory against BJJ ace Mackenzie Dern, and explains why he's a fan of Rodriguez's callout of former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. He also reminisces about his near-victory against Anderson Silva and his first attempt at stand-up comedy over the weekend with comedian Adam Hunter.

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Viana

Then, Randy Brown joins the show fresh off his win against Jared Gooden on Saturday. He reveals the smack talk he and Gooden shared mid-fight, shares how important it was for his father to watch him compete in the UFC for the first time, discusses his youth and growing up in Queens, and gives Matt some tips on joining Twitch.

Jim and Matt close the show discussing their favorite moments from UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez.

