Unfiltered Episode 472: Ciryl Gane and Bruce Buffer

Today's episode is almost as fun as Derrick Lewis' performance against Curtis Blaydes on Saturday!

First: IT'S TIME... to welcome UFC announcer Bruce Buffer back on the show to celebrate his 25 years with the UFC! He gives Matt and Jim a tour of his house and movie poster collection, shares Dana's reaction to the UFC Fight Pass Fightlore episode about his fight in an elevator with Frank Trigg, reveals what he has written on his cards as he announces fights, and the guys discuss which James Bond they are most like. Bruce also chats about funny moments in the Octagon involving bugs, and the only two ways he wants to go out.

Then, Ciryl Gane makes his UFC Unfiltered debut ahead of his main event bout against Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday. He goes into what other sports he played growing up in France, shares his reaction to Derrick Lewis' knockout of Curtis Blaydes, discusses his relationship with Francis Ngannou, and calls for a big fight if he can get past Rozenstruik this Saturday.

Jim and Matt close the show with a breakdown of all the action from UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis, including a highlight from Matt on which prelim fighter he thinks will be the next big thing.

Got a minute, give UFC Unfiltered a review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Follow the UFC @UFC on Instagram

Listen To The Previous Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring Luis Pena And Phil Hawes