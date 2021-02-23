 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

Unfiltered Episode 472: Ciryl Gane and Bruce Buffer

Listen To The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring Ciryl Gane & Bruce Buffer
Feb. 23, 2021

Listen to the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered.

Today's episode is almost as fun as Derrick Lewis' performance against Curtis Blaydes on Saturday! 

First: IT'S TIME... to welcome UFC announcer Bruce Buffer back on the show to celebrate his 25 years with the UFC! He gives Matt and Jim a tour of his house and movie poster collection, shares Dana's reaction to the UFC Fight Pass Fightlore episode about his fight in an elevator with Frank Trigg, reveals what he has written on his cards as he announces fights, and the guys discuss which James Bond they are most like. Bruce also chats about funny moments in the Octagon involving bugs, and the only two ways he wants to go out.

Then, Ciryl Gane makes his UFC Unfiltered debut ahead of his main event bout against Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday. He goes into what other sports he played growing up in France, shares his reaction to Derrick Lewis' knockout of Curtis Blaydes, discusses his relationship with Francis Ngannou, and calls for a big fight if he can get past Rozenstruik this Saturday. 

Jim and Matt close the show with a breakdown of all the action from UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis, including a highlight from Matt on which prelim fighter he thinks will be the next big thing.

Got a minute, give UFC Unfiltered a review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Follow the UFC @UFC on Instagram

Listen To The Previous Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring Luis Pena And Phil Hawes

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
Podcast
Aljamain Sterling recounts the troubling childhood that helped shape him into the UFC bantamweight sensation he is today.
Athletes

Aljamain Sterling - Not Broken

Aljamain Sterling recounts the troubling childhood that helped shape him into the UFC bantamweight sensation he is today.

Watch the Video
UFC 259; 3 title fights
Athletes

UFC 259: Three Title Fights

Three belts will be up for grabs in the epic March 6 event.

Watch the Video
UFC 258 Fight Motion Usman Burns Buffer
Highlights

UFC 258 Fight Motion

Take a slow-motion journey through the highs and lows of the Las Vegas event headlined by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Watch the Video