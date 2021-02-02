 Skip to main content
Unfiltered: Frankie Edgar and Cory Sandhagen

Listen To Unfiltered Episode 466: Frankie Edgar And Cory Sandhagen
Feb. 2, 2021

Matt and Jim take a break from playing in the snow to discuss all that is happening in the UFC on today's episode!

First, Cory Sandhagen joins the show ahead of his co-main event bout against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar this Saturday. He talks about his fascination with Vikings and military history, how he bounced back so quickly after his loss to Aljamain Sterling, and why fighting a legend like Edgar is so important to him and his career.
 
Speaking of Frankie Edgar, he joins Jim and Matt after they break down the latest UFC news. He shares why it bugs him when people ask how much longer he will compete, which fight in his hall-of-fame career he thought he won, and how he feels having a target on his back as a former Champion.
 
You can catch Frankie and Cory square off this Saturday in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov.

Listen To The Previous Episode Of Unfiltered Featuriing Belal Muhammad And Ben Askren Here

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com

