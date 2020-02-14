UFC Unfiltered Episode 367: Diego Sanchez, Tim Means & Phoenix Carnevale

Always a fun time when Phoenix Carnevale makes an appearance in studio to hang with Jim and Matt.

The trio weighs in on the current state of judging in the UFC, including Matt telling a few stories from the Pride era about how they used to judge fights.

We all know UFC welterweight Diego Sanchez as a wild storyteller, and he does not disappoint on this episode.

Tim Means also joins the show and talks about his time in prison, why his fight this Saturday is personal, and violently defending his hometown when he enters the Octagon Saturday.

