 Skip to main content
Athletes

UFC Unfiltered Episode 357: Bryce Mitchell

Listen to the latest UFC Unfiltered podcast featuring UFC featherweight Bryce "Thug Nasty" Mitchell
Jan. 9, 2020

Jim and Matt kick off today's episode discussing the similarities between Paige VanZant's feud with Maycee Barber and the plot of Rocky III.

Then, they cover some UFC headlines, including their picks for McGregor vs Cerrone and Israel Adesanya calling Jon Jones a 'drug cheat.'

Finally, Bryce Mitchell calls into the podcast to talk his Twister submission of Matt Sayles, getting a tattoo from his girlfriend, and what he said to get banned from Twitter.

 

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com

Tags
Bryce Mitchell
UFC Unfiltered
Podcast

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More