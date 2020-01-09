UFC Unfiltered Episode 357: Bryce Mitchell

Jim and Matt kick off today's episode discussing the similarities between Paige VanZant's feud with Maycee Barber and the plot of Rocky III.

Then, they cover some UFC headlines, including their picks for McGregor vs Cerrone and Israel Adesanya calling Jon Jones a 'drug cheat.'

Finally, Bryce Mitchell calls into the podcast to talk his Twister submission of Matt Sayles, getting a tattoo from his girlfriend, and what he said to get banned from Twitter.

