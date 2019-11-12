UFC Unfiltered Episode 341: Anthony Smith & Edmen Shahbazyan
Anthony Smith and Edmen Shahbazyan join the Unfiltered podcast to discuss a variety of topics.
Matt is joined by friend of the show Phoenix Carnevale to recap Zabit vs Kattar, virtual reality, his favorite Beatle (wait till the very end), and much more.
First, fresh off a big win at UFC 244, Edmen Shahbazyan joins to talk about his goal of being the youngest UFC champ in history and his manager -- Ronda Rousey.
Then, Jim calls in from Los Angeles to talk about Zabit vs Kattar, Matt's relationship, and realizes he's watching a show that Phoenix is in.
Finally, Matt and Phoenix catch up with Anthony Smith to talk about the light heavyweight division, including what went into Jon Jones choosing Dominick Reyes as his next opponent. Anthony also discusses his beef with Corey Anderson and shares his thoughts on the Blachowicz vs Jacare matchup this weekend.
