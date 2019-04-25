UFC Unfiltered: Episode 290

On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Greg Hardy, Mike Perry, Aleks Paunovic In-Studio, and UFC Fort Lauderdale Preview and Picks
UFC Heavyweight Greg Hardy calls in and talks about his UFC Fort Lauderdale co-main event bout against Dmitry Smoliakov, learning from his DQ loss to Allen Crowder at UFC Brooklyn, training with Din Thomas at American Top Team, and much more.
Later, “Platinum” Mike Perry joins the show and discusses his fight against Cowboy Oliveira, getting back into the right mindset again training in Florida at Fusion X-Cel, weightcutting, getting engaged, Game of Thrones, and more. Plus, actor Aleks Paunovic joins Jim and guest cohost Phoenix Carnevale in-studio for the full episode to talk about his short film “The Shipment” debuting at TriBeCa Film Festival and help preview and make picks for UFC Fort Lauderdale.