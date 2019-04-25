UFC Unfiltered: Episode 290

Later, “Platinum” Mike Perry joins the show and discusses his fight against Cowboy Oliveira, getting back into the right mindset again training in Florida at Fusion X-Cel, weightcutting, getting engaged, Game of Thrones, and more. Plus, actor Aleks Paunovic joins Jim and guest cohost Phoenix Carnevale in-studio for the full episode to talk about his short film “The Shipment” debuting at TriBeCa Film Festival and help preview and make picks for UFC Fort Lauderdale.

