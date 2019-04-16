UFC Unfiltered: Episode 287

“The Highlight” Justin Gaethje joins the show and talks about his big win over Edson Barboza at UFC Philadelphia, the importance of learning from losses, a potential matchup with Khabib, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Stylebender, Cowboy Cerrone vs. Raging Al, Thug Rose vs. Jessica Andrade, and much more. First, Belal “Remember the Name” Muhammad calls in and discusses his win over Curtis Millender at UFC 236, wanting to get right back into the Octagon after losing to Geoff Neal, looking to fight Niko Price next, and more. Plus, Matt and guest cohost Phoenix Carnevale break down all the action from UFC 236 this past weekend in Atlanta.

