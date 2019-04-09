UFC Unfiltered: Episode 285

UFC Featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway joins the show and talks about his interim UFC Lightweight title fight vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 236, how much, if at all, their first fight plays into this rematch, dealing with Octagon jitters in his UFC debut against Dustin, the difference in weightcutting between 145 and 155, and more. First, legendary boxing promoter Lou DiBella calls in and discusses the debut of his Broadway Boxing on UFC Fight Pass on April 10, his famous ESPN MMA vs. boxing debate against Joe Rogan back in the day, how boxing has been its own worst enemy over the years, and more. Plus, the guys discuss Dana White stepping in to end the social media volatility between Khabib and Conor McGregor, Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan at UFC 238, and more.