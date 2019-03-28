UFC Unfiltered Episode 282

#9 UFC Women’s Strawweight Michelle Waterson calls in at the top of show and talks to Jim and Matt about her UFC Philadelphia bout with Karolina Kowalkiewicz, ESPN helping tell fighters’ stories, battling cauliflower ears, Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade at UFC 237, her daughter’s Girl Scout Cookie sales, and more. Then, top ten UFC Featherweight Josh Emmett joins the show and discusses his fight against Michael Johnson, the myriad facial injuries he dealt with following his loss to Jeremy Stephens, Urijah Faber’s potential Octagon return, TJ Dillashaw’s USADA situation, and more. Plus, the guys preview and make their picks for UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Gaethje, and discuss Conor McGregor’s eventful week in the news.

