UFC Unfiltered: Episode 277

UFC Lightweight Beneil Dariush joins the show and talks to Jim, Matt, and guest cohost Jamie "English" Crowder about his big win over Drew Dober at UFC Wichita, trying to avoid fighting angry when he gets hit, quitting school when he was younger to pursue BJJ, and more. Before that, UFC commentator John Gooden calls in helps the guys preview UFC London and discusses working with Dan Hardy, and a lot more. Plus, the guys break down all the action from UFC Wichita this past weekend.