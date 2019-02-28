UFC Unfiltered Episode 274

“Skyscraper” Stefan Struve joins the show and talks to Jim and Matt about his retirement from MMA, his final fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima, the pressures and emotions of going into a fight, the ordeal he faced after breaking his jaw against Mark Hunt, and much more. Then, “Tiny Tornado” Tecia Torres calls in and discusses her UFC 235 bout against Weili Zhang, being very motivated to get a win after two straight losses, Amanda Nunes, Raquel Pennington, Paige VanZant, and much more. Plus, the guys make their UFC 235 picks and preview the stacked card.