UFC Unfiltered Episode 273

The UFC 235 main and co-main event challengers, Anthony “Lionheart” Smith and “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman, both join Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about their fights against Jon Jones and Tyron Woodley, respectively, and much more. Before that, “Lil’ Heathen” Jeremy Stephens calls in and discusses his UFC 235 ESPN Prelims main event bout against Zabit Magomedsharipov, the loss to Jose Aldo, and how he sees his 2019 playing out. Plus, the guys break down the action from UFC Prague this past weekend and talk about the UFC 236 interim title bouts between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier and Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya.