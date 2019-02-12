UFC Unfiltered Episode 269

On today's UFC Unfiltered, Jaiver Mendez, Andre Fili and a UFC 234 Recap
Feb. 12, 2019
American Kickboxing Academy founder and head coach Javier Mendez calls in and talks to Jim and Matt about Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou, Khabib’s NSAC suspension, Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, potential next fights for Daniel Cormier, and much, much more. Then, UFC Featherweight Andre “Touchy” Fili joins the show and discusses his UFC Phoenix bout against Myles Jury, feeling like he got robbed against Michael Johnson in his last fight, channeling his rough childhood into a positive thing, and more. Plus, the guys recap all the action from UFC 234 this past weekend in Melbourne, Australia.
Full Episode
Javier on Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou
Javier on Khabib’s suspension
Andre on his split decision loss to Michael Johnson
Andre on preparing for a real test in Myles Jury
Andre loves confrontation, fighting, commotion, and ruckus