UFC Unfiltered: Dustin Poirier

They start the show recapping their favorite moments from UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana, including Carlos Felipe spanking Yorgan De Castro mid-fight, Luigi Vendramini's emotional victory, and Carlos Condit earning his first win in over five years.

Then, Dustin Poirier joins the show to address the rumors regarding a potential bout between him and Conor McGregor, what Heavyweight boxing means to him, and why he's hungry for another bout before the end of the year.

