On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Dustin Poirier
Oct. 6, 2020
Jim and Matt are here to break down all the action from Saturday's card, including Holly Holm's dominant performance over Irene Aldana.
They start the show recapping their favorite moments from UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana, including Carlos Felipe spanking Yorgan De Castro mid-fight, Luigi Vendramini's emotional victory, and Carlos Condit earning his first win in over five years.
Then, Dustin Poirier joins the show to address the rumors regarding a potential bout between him and Conor McGregor, what Heavyweight boxing means to him, and why he's hungry for another bout before the end of the year.
