UFC Unfiltered: Drew Dober and CrossFit athlete Josh Bridges

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev recap, plus interviews with Drew Dober and CrossFit athlete Josh Bridges

Jim overcomes a bad night of sleep to recap all the action from UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev with Matt on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, CrossFit athlete and former Navy SEAL Josh Bridges makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. He shares how excited he is to see Michael Chandler face off against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, details the many hardships he faced during "Hell Week" while in the Navy, and opens up about his boxing match against a fellow CrossFit athlete last year.

Then, after Jim rudely ignores a joke by Matt, Drew Dober calls in after his first-round TKO win against Terrance McKinney over the weekend. Drew delves into why he was more excited for his bout with McKinney than with his originally scheduled opponent, how he recovered after nearly getting knocked out in the opening seconds of the fight, and why he called out Bobby Green in his post-fight interview. He also offers his perspective on his encounter with Matt at 2 A.M. after UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden.

Jim and Matt close the show with their stand-out moments from UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev, including Song Yadong's first-round knockout against Marlon Moraes and Khalil Rountree's emphatic TKO victory over Karl Roberson.

