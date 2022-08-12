UFC Unfiltered: Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera and "Cousin Sal" Iacono

Jim and Matt talk with Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera, and "Cousin Sal" Iacono, and preview UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

Dominick Cruz opens the show ahead of his main event bout against Marlon "Chito" Vera on Saturday night. He offers his reaction to Vera's smack talk during the leadup to their fight, shares why he chooses to be his own manager during contract negotiations, and explains how good it feels to compete after previously being limited due to injuries.

Then, "Cousin Sal" Iacono makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. He shares a story about a shoot for Jimmy Kimmel Live with Nate Diaz that almost did not air, explains why watching UFC fights is more exciting than other sports for gamblers like himself and enlightens Jim and Matt on some wild Gene LeBell stories from back in the day.

Marlon "Chito" Vera closes the show ahead of his bout against Cruz at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California this weekend. He explains his recent public criticism of Petr Yan, explains why he sees himself as different from other UFC bantamweights mentally, and offers his take on the upcoming UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw.