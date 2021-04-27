 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Din Thomas

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Din Thomas.
Apr. 27, 2021

Friend of the show Din Thomas joins Jim and Matt to discuss everything that happened at UFC 261 this past Saturday!

First, Matt addresses the leg injury Chris Weidman sustained in his match against Uriah Hall, and gives props to Anthony Smith for his victory over Jimmy Crute to open the card. 

Then, Din Thomas joins the program. He discusses what could be next for Valentina Shevchenko after her dominant victory against Jessica Andrade to retain the UFC women's flyweight belt, why Din was caught off-guard by Rose Namajunas' first-round knockout victory against Weili Zhang to become the UFC strawweight champion, and how Kamaru Usman's emphatic knockout of Jorge Masvidal impacts his legacy.

Din also recounts what happened from his perspective when Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul traded barbs after Paul entered the arena, shares why he believes he got the cage-side analyst gig at UFC 261, and tells his side of the story when Matt accuses Din of messing up their shot at getting on Joe Rogan's podcast.

